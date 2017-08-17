Primex Plastics Introduces Unique Air-Bubble Co-Extruded Polypropylene Board

Primex Plastics Corp. (Richmond, IN), specializing in custom extruded plastic sheet and roll products for thermoforming, fabrication and printing, has announced the release of its Prime Bubble-X, a unique air-bubble co-extruded polypropylene board designed with a print-friendly matte surface on both sides. This innovative technology provides printers and retailers with a lightweight substrate that is strong, extremely rigid and moisture and chemical resistant for use both indoors and in extreme outdoor weather conditions.

Bubble-X is suited for point of purchase displays, signs, mail totes, sleeve packs and other types of containers that require high strength-to-weight ratios and enhanced printability. Bubble-X is made from 100% recyclable polypropylene through Primex’s exclusive extrusion process and comes in a variety of colors, gauges from 3 to 5 millimeters and widths up to 60 inches.