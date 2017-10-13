Fibermaq at Industry Show

Fibermaq, a Brazilian provider of composite molding equipment, plans to participate for the first time in the Congress of Industrial Management and Aeronautical Technology taking place in October in the city of São José dos Campos.

According to Christian de Andrade, director of Fibermaq, the company will exhibit machines produced by Autometrix, a US manufacturer of automated systems for cutting special fabrics and prepregs. In June, Fibermaq took over the distribution of Autometrix products in Brazil.