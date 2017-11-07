Flame-Resistant Plastic BMC 0204 sets a new Benchmark

There is a wealth of different types of material to satisfy the various application possibilities for plastic, but also the accompanying standards and regulations.

Many of them each have one prominent feature, but flaws in their other characteristics. This often leads to several plastics being required in one component. With BMC 0204, Lorenz Kunststoff GmbH has developed a thermosetting plastic which can significantly reduce the range of plastics that must be used. The new material, unique on the market, is not just extremely flame-resistant, but also demonstrates a high number of very good mechanical characteristics and opens up completely new possibilities for the use of plastics.