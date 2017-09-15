Hexcel Launches Fast-Curing HexPly M77HF Prepreg for Low-Pressure Processing

This high-flow resin system was developed for a quick three-minute cure cycle using low pressure processing techniques such as cello-wrapping, simple presses, bladder molding and even vacuum-only pressure. Compared to standard epoxy prepregs cure cycles can be reduced by up to 90%.

HexPly M77HF is an expansion of Hexcel’s range of fast reactivity, low tack, high toughness and long out-life resins, providing a prepreg that is specifically suited for processing parameters that require additional resin flow for surface quality, compaction or low voids. HexPly M77HF also has good resin transparency, provides good surface quality (without pinholes), and can be supplied with black pigmented resin.