A High-Performance Computer vision Non-Contact Extensometer

Point Semantics Corporation, a startup commercializing technology licensed from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, announces its entry into the structural materials testing marketplace with the release of its first product.
The company’s MVE-100 high performance machine vision Extensometer is meant for measuring elongation, strain and crack opening displacement during testing of metal alloys, plastics, composites, elastomers, and other materials.
“Advanced computer vision is revolutionizing so many industries right now and combined with sophisticated processing is producing breakthroughs in strain metrology,” said CEO, Chris Vizas. “PSC’s technology is going to be a materials testing game changer, enabling tests that previously weren’t possible.”
Related Posts
TricorBraun Buys Healthcare Packager Package All Corp.
In a move to increase its involvement with the healthcare packaging sector, packaging solutions provider TricorBraun Inc. has acquired
5G Networks Mean Big Business for Telecom Infrastructure
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone shipments will grow from 2 million units in 2019 to reach an
Marine Organisms Contribute to Spread of Microplastics in Water: Report
A new report by marine scientists at the University of Plymouth in the UK, marine organisms are able to tear apart a single plastic bag into
Civil Protection Officials Shut Down Mexican Recycling Plant After Hygiene Complaints
A PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic recycling plant in the state of Puebla in Mexico has been shut down after vermin and odor
CompositeTechs has Teamed With ARC Technologies and Maryland Thermoform
CompositeTech has teamed with ARC Technologies and Maryland Thermoform to showcase a new series of electrically modified products for
Faulty Seal Prompts Class I Recall of Sterilmed Agilis Device
Sterilmed Inc. (Plymouth, MN) has earned the dubious distinction of being the first medical device company to be hit with an FDA recall in
10 new Members of the Plastics Hall of Fame Named
The Plastics Academy has named 10 plastics industry veterans to the Plastics Hall of Fame. “These new inductees proudly represent the
A High-Performance Computer vision Non-Contact Extensometer
Point Semantics Corporation, a startup commercializing technology licensed from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, announces its entry into the structural materials testing marketplace
Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart
Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF) announced that it has acquired Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC, an advanced superabsorbent
EU Approves Japanese ABS Supplier Merger
The European Union has approved the merger of Japanese acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resin suppliers Techno Polymer Co.,