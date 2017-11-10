Horizontal Trumps Vertical for 2D Solar Cells

Super-thin photovoltaic devices underpin solar technology, and so efficient ways to produce them are keenly sought. Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have now combined and rearranged different semiconductors to create so-called lateral p-n heterojunctions. They hope this simple process, reported in a paper in Advanced Materials, will transform the fabrication of solar cells and self-powered nanoelectronics, as well as ultrathin, transparent, flexible devices.

Two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor monolayers, such as graphene and transition-metal dichalcogenides like tungsten diselenide (WSe 2 ) and molybdenum disulphide (MoS 2 ), have unique electrical and optical properties that make them potential alternatives to conventional silicon-based materials. Recent advances in material growth and transfer techniques have allowed scientists to manipulate these monolayers. Specifically, vertical stacking of the monolayers has led to ultrathin photovoltaic devices, but requires multiple complex transfer steps. These steps are hampered by various issues, such as the formation of contaminants and defects at the monolayer interface, which limit device quality.