Implementing Lightweight Honeycomb Core Technology

Industry leaders from three continents gather in Belgium to share experiences.
Industry leaders in commercial transportation, industrial packaging, building materials, automotive interiors and other application markets gathered in Belgium earlier this month for a Technology Summit focusing on EconCore’s patented ThermHex process. The purpose of the biennial event hosted by EconCore, the world leader in new technologies for economic sandwich material production, is to promote the exchange of new developments and experiences in the implementation of lightweight honeycomb core manufacturing technology between established, new and potential future licensees of the technology. The cumulative knowledge from the shared experiences provides significant benefits across the value chain of all participants.
ThermHex process enables the production of themoplastic honeycomb materials directly from the extruder or from a roll of material and combines a thermoforming, folding and bonding operation. The technology delivers cost-efficient folded honeycomb cores in various cell sizes, densities and thicknesses from a wide range of thermoplastic polymers. Experienced participants of the two-day summit included Gifu Plastic (Japan), Karton and Renolit (Italy), Tata Steel (UK), ThermHex Waben (Germany), and Röplast (Turkey).
