An Industry First: Carbon Introduces New 3D Printing Silicone and Biocompatibility of Six Other Materials

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a Silicon Valley-based 3D manufacturing company, today announced the release of Silicone (SIL 30), a soft, tear-resistant, biocompatible resin, opening up additive manufacturing applications for a range of medical and consumer products such as headphones, wristbands, and other various attachments for wearables. With this new material, Carbon has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing for the wearables market, which, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) is expected to double by 2021 due to the increase in sales of smartwatches and smart clothing.
Carbon worked with NAMSA, a leader in biocompatibility testing, to certify SIL 30 as well as six additional Carbon resins, including multiple resins that will be used in medical device manufacturing – another industry that has seen significant benefits from using 3D printing.
