Insert Electrons to Alter Atomic Structure

The same electrostatic charge that can make hair stand on end and attach balloons to clothing could offer an efficient way to drive atomically thin electronic memory devices of the future. That is according to a new study led by researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

In a study published in Nature, the researchers have found a way to reversibly change the atomic structure of a two-dimensional (2D) material by injecting, or ‘doping’, it with electrons. The process uses far less energy than current methods for changing the configuration of a material’s structure.

“We show, for the first time, that it is possible to inject electrons to drive structural phase changes in materials,” said study principal investigator Xiang Zhang, senior faculty scientist at Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences Division and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “By adding electrons into a material, the overall energy goes up and will tip off the balance, resulting in the atomic structure re-arranging to a new pattern that is more stable. Such electron doping-driven structural phase transitions at the 2D limit is not only important in fundamental physics; it also opens the door for new electronic memory and low-power switching in the next generation of ultra-thin devices.”