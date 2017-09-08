The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) has selected technology center Western Research Institute (WRI) to develop low cost carbon fiber components using various resources as the feedstock, such as coal and biomass.

The project has been kickstarted with DOE funding of more than US$3,700,000 and with partner cost share included, the overall value of the project as proposed is nearly US$7 million, according to reports.