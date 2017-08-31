Magna Makes Strategic Investment in Solid-State LiDAR Developer Innoviz

AURORA, ON, Aug. 29, 2017 /CNW/ – Magna has recently made a strategic investment to expand its existing collaboration with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in solid-state LiDAR technology. Magna started collaborating with Innoviz in December 2016.

Magna has been steadily expanding its overall suite of sensor technologies and features that enable Level 3/4/5 autonomous driving capabilities.

“As a market leader in advanced driver-assistance systems, Magna continues to accelerate our development and investments in industry-leading technologies to enable future mobility systems,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Technology Officer. “Solid-state LiDAR is a crucial piece of the puzzle as we integrate multiple technologies that position us as the go-to supplier to meet and exceed our customers’ autonomous needs.”