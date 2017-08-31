PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Magna Makes Strategic Investment in Solid-State LiDAR Developer Innoviz

by | Aug 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news Innoviz lidar

Magna makes strategic investment in Innoviz (CNW Group/Magna International Inc.)

AURORA, ON, Aug. 29, 2017 /CNW/ – Magna has recently made a strategic investment to expand its existing collaboration with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in solid-state LiDAR technology. Magna started collaborating with Innoviz in December 2016.

Magna has been steadily expanding its overall suite of sensor technologies and features that enable Level 3/4/5 autonomous driving capabilities.

“As a market leader in advanced driver-assistance systems, Magna continues to accelerate our development and investments in industry-leading technologies to enable future mobility systems,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Technology Officer. “Solid-state LiDAR is a crucial piece of the puzzle as we integrate multiple technologies that position us as the go-to supplier to meet and exceed our customers’ autonomous needs.”

Source Link

Related Posts

Prototype Composite Gearbox Housing Weighs 30% Less Than Aluminum Version

by | August 31, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Weight reduction in electric vehicles is paramount in ensuring extended range. Application of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics is

Read More

PADT and Stratasys Announce First-of-its-Kind Additive Manufacturing Lab in Colorado

by | August 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies (PADT) today announced the company is teaming with Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a

Read More

Gurit Completes Aerospace Qualification

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Gurit has successfully completed material qualification for a global aerospace manufacturer and has been added to the manufacturer’s official

Read More

Plastic Bottle Recycling Campaign Boosts Recycling Rate in Raleigh Durham Triangle

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Your Bottle Means Jobs (YBMJ) is a campaign message recently used by the Carolina Plastics Recycling Council (CPRC) in the Raleigh Durham

Read More

Mold Release Agent now Available in Brazil

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Redelease, a Brazilian distributor of specialty chemicals, has introduced a semi-permanent mold release agent into the Brazilian composites

Read More

Lindner Introduces Higher Output Shredder Models

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Austria-based Lindner-Recyclingtech has introduced its Micromat HP (High Performance) model shredders, which it calls “extremely efficient

Read More

Ontario Government Creates $25.8 Million Cleantech Innovation Fund

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Environmental | 0 Comments

The Ontario provincial government is starting a $25.8-million fund to support the creation and commercialization of green technologies. The

Read More

Magna Makes Strategic Investment in Solid-State LiDAR Developer Innoviz

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Magna has recently made a strategic investment to expand its existing collaboration with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in solid-state

Read More

NASA Promoting Development of 3D-Printing of Outer Space Habitats From Recyclable Materials

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and its partners are holding a $2.5 million competition to build a 3-D printed habitat

Read More

DuPont and Archer Daniels Win Bioplastics Award

by | August 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

DuPont Industrial Biosciences and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) are joint winners of the 2017 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The award

Read More

Submit a Comment