Magnetic Benefit of Doping 2D Alloys

Substituting atoms during the process of making two-dimensional (2D) alloys not only offers a way to customize the alloys for specific applications but can also make them magnetic, according to Rice University scientists and their collaborators.

In a new paper in Advanced Materials, the scientists from Rice, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the University of Southern California (USC) and Kumamoto University in Japan described how they used chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to make atom-thick alloy sheets. In the same step, they also tailored the properties of these alloys by adding other elements through a process known as doping. This led them to discover by surprise that doping could also give the 2D sheets magnetic properties.