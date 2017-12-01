Materia, Inc. to Introduce New Composite Resins

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Materia, Inc., a world-leading supplier of high performance catalysts and advanced polymers, will showcase its Proxima® thermoset resin product lines for applications including ballistic panels, high-temperature oil & gas downhole tools, and composite pressure vessels, at the Composites & Advanced Materials Expo in Orlando, Florida, December 11-14, 2017. Proxima resins provide reliable, practical and economical solutions for the oil & gas, corrosion and transportation industries. Proxima resins are easily processed into durable polymer products ideally suited for extreme environments.