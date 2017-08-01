Material With Both Flexibility and Stiffness Inspired by Nature

Scientists from Rice University in the US investigating the self-stiffening behavior of materials have designed liquid–solid silicone and gallium composites using liquid reinforcement based on nature – such as the intervertebral discs in human spines, which comprise a hard outer layer of cartilage with a softer interior, and the outer skin of many deep-sea fish, which have numerous small chambers filled with oil to help them withstand huge pressures.

The composite materials, in combining both flexibility and stiffness, could find applications in high-energy absorption materials and automobile shock absorbers, as the liquid should distribute the impact force evenly, and also in biomimetic structures such as artificial intervertebral discs.