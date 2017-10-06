PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

A Material for Window Profiles With High Thermal Insulation

by | Oct 6, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

The construction industry is faced with major challenges in the coming years. In new buildings, restorations and interior construction, it will be essential to employ forward-looking and sustainable products. BASF has now developed an Ultradur (PBT, polybutylene terephthalate), modified for co-extrusion with PVC, that replaces steel in PVC windows as the stiffening element.

The outcome is impressive because the window is equally strong while being lighter and more cost-effective. Its insulation performance is also superior, with the Uf value being significantly reduced by 0.1 W/(mK).

Source Link

Related Posts

Plasticity Forum Heads to Sydney

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, the ninth global Plasticity Forum will be held at the Maritime Museum in Sydney’s Darling Harbour. Experts from around

Read More

e-Xstream Partners With BMC to Study Failure Behavior in Composite and 3D Printed Parts

by | October 6, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

e-Xstream engineering, an MSC Software company, and a specialist in multi-scale modelling of composite materials and structures,

Read More

Rock West Composites Triples Carbon Fiber Tube Offerings for the Composite Bicycle Frame Market

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

In September this year, Rock West Composites (RWC) announced a significant expansion of its in-stock, carbon fiber tubing for high-performance

Read More

ISRI Proposes Specifications for PVC Recyclables

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The board of directors for the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, will consider adding new specifications for

Read More

New ASTM Test Method Improves Precision of Plastic Film Thickness, Variability Measurement

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

A new ASTM International (West Conshohocken, PA) standard reportedly provides a better test method for measuring the average thickness

Read More

A Material for Window Profiles With High Thermal Insulation

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The construction industry is faced with major challenges in the coming years. In new buildings, restorations and interior construction, it

Read More

5 Popular Packaging Articles Pinpoint 2 Major Topics

by | October 6, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

The two hottest topics in September 2017 on PackagingDigest.com were related to packaging design and sustainability, with

Read More

Solvay Invests to Double its HMW HALS Manufacturing Capacity in Willow Island, WV, USA

by | October 6, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Solvay will invest to double the capacity of its Technology Solutions global business unit’s high molecular weight (HMW) hindered amine

Read More

M. Holland to Acquire T&T Marketing

by | October 6, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Resin distributor M. Holland Company in Northbrook announced it will acquire T&T Marketing, a distributor of polymer resins and compounds to

Read More

Albis Buys WIPAG for Carbon Fibre Recycling in Lightweight Construction

by | October 6, 2017 | Business, Construction, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Albis Plastic will acquire WIPAG Group, specialists in processing and production of carbon fiber compounds for injection-moulding, with

Read More

Submit a Comment