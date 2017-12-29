Model Finds Natural Route to Advanced Ccomposites

How a material breaks may be the most important property to consider when designing layered composites that mimic those found in nature. A novel model developed by engineers at Rice University can decode the interactions between materials and the structures they form, helping maximize their strength, toughness, stiffness and fracture strain.

Rice materials scientist Rouzbeh Shahsavari and visiting scholar Shafee Farzanian developed the model to help with the synthesis of staggered composites for applications at any scale, from microelectronics to cars to spacecraft, where lightweight, multifunctional structural composites are key. The model is derived from more than 400 computer simulations of natural platelet-matrix composite materials like mother-of-pearl.

The model integrates the geometries and properties of various platelet and matrix components to compute a composite’s strength, toughness, stiffness and fracture strain. Changing any architectural or compositional parameter adjusts the entire model as the user seeks the optimal psi, a quantification of a material’s ability to avoid catastrophic failure. The engineers report their work in a paper in the Journal of Mechanics and Physics of Solids.