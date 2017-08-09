Nanoparticles Improve Development of Polymer Composites

Researchers at the Department of Energy (DoE) have discovered a surprising way to improve the properties of polymers by blending nanoparticles with polymer materials .

A team of scientists led by the DoE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) were studying the role of polymer structure, the interaction between nanoparticles and polymer, and nanoparticle size and shape on the structure, dynamics, and macroscopic properties of polymer nanocomposites, which are used in numerous applications.

Understanding these effects would allow the team—which also included researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Illinois) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) —to improve the design of new composite polymers, since they can tune mechanical, chemical, electrical, optical and thermal properties.