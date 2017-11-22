Nanotwins Help Protect Metals From Fatigue-Related Damage

A new paper in Nature shows how metals can be patterned at the nanoscale to be more resistant to fatigue, the slow accumulation of internal damage from repetitive strain. The research focused on metal manufactured with nanotwins, tiny linear boundaries in a metal’s atomic lattice that have identical crystalline structures on either side. It showed that nantowins help to stabilize defects associated with repetitive strain that arise at the atomic level and limit the accumulation of fatigue-related damage.

“Ninety percent of failure in metal components and engineering structures is through fatigue,” said Huajian Gao, a professor in Brown University’s School of Engineering and corresponding author of the new research. “This work represents a potential path to more fatigue-resistant metals, which would be useful in nearly every engineering setting.”