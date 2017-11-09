New Microscopy Technique Puts Topological Insulators in a Spin

A new method for precisely measuring the mysterious behavior and magnetic properties of electrons flowing across the surface of quantum materials could open a path to next-generation electronics.

Found at the heart of electronic devices, silicon-based semiconductors rely on a controlled electrical current. At the moment, these semiconductors can only access the electrons’ charge for energy, but electrons do more than carry a charge. They also have intrinsic angular momentum known as spin, which is a feature of quantum materials that, while elusive, can be manipulated to enhance electronic devices.

A team of scientists, led by An-Ping Li at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has now developed an innovative microscopy technique that can detect the spin of electrons in topological insulators. These are a new kind of quantum material that could be used in applications such as spintronics and quantum computing.