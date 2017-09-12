The new polymer £10 note featuring Jane Austen is due to be released this week -and some could be worth thousands.

The release will see a repeat of the scramble to find currency with the coveted ‘AA’ serial number.

When the £5 polymer notes were put into general circulation earlier this year a lucky few cashed in – making thousands of pounds because of the rarity of their fivers.

The new currency is plastic, difficult to tear and can survive being put through the washing machine and other spills.