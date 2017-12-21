New Scopes for Polymer and European Polymer Journal in 2018

The new scopes increase the differentiation between these excellent sister polymer science titles and take effect from 1 January 2018.

Polymer is our largest and broadest scope polymer journal. It is ranked No.11 in the JCR subject category Polymer Science, its 2016 Impact Factor is 3.684 and it publishes over 900 articles per year.

Polymer is an interdisciplinary journal dedicated to publishing innovative and significant advances in Polymer Physics, Chemistry and Technology. It welcomes submissions on polymer hybrids, nanocomposites, characterization and self-assembly. Polymer also publishes work on the technological application of polymers in Energy and optoelectronics.