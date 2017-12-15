New ‘Supercatalyst’ can Turn Carbon Dioxide and Methane Into Fuel

Scientists at the University of Surrey in the UK have developed a new and cost-effective catalyst to recycle two of the main causes of climate change – carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and methane (CH 4 ).

In a study published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, the scientists describe how they created an advanced nickel-based catalyst strengthened with tin and ceria, and used it to transform CO 2 and CH 4 into a synthesis gas that can be used to produce fuels and a range of valuable chemicals.

The project is part of the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council’s Global Research Project, which is looking into ways to lessen the impact of global warming in Latin America.