Nonwovens Conference Call for Papers

EDANA, the global association for the nonwovens and related industries, has opened a call for papers for its 2018 International Nonwovens Symposium, to be held in Rome, Italy, from 23–24 May 2018.

The Symposium will cover a mix of topics on nonwovens across all types of applications and address the technologies, products and uses of nonwoven materials or products as well as the role of raw materials.