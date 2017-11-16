Novel Honeycomb Material Leads Way to Quantum Spin Liquid

Researchers from Boston College and Harvard University have created an elusive honeycomb-structured material capable of frustrating the magnetic properties within it in order to produce a chemical entity known as a ‘spin liquid’. According to a paper on this work in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, this entity has long been theorized as a gateway to the free-flowing properties of quantum computing.
The honeycomb-structured material is a first-of-its-kind copper iridate metal oxide – Cu2IrO3 – in which the natural magnetic order is disrupted, a state known as geometric frustration, said Fazel Tafti, an assistant professor of physics at Boston College and lead author of the paper.
