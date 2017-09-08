Novel Process for Creating Aircraft Interior Modules

Thermoplastic honeycomb technology specialist EconCore has joined forces with Diehl Aircabin to develop next-generation solutions for aircraft interior modules during a European Commission funded project. The two companies envisage a new highly cost-effective process for creating modules by thermoforming and functionalising mono-material sandwich panels in a single step.

The partners have produced a prototype of an aircraft stowage unit, which will be presented at the Composites Europe 2017 exhibition, which takes place in Stuttgart, from 19-21 September.