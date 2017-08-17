Nowoven Presentations now Available

by | Aug 17, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

The Presentations from NHPA2017, the Conference on Nonwovens for High-performance Applications 2017, are now available to download or order on CD-Rom.

The conference took place from 7-8 March 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.

