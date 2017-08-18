Foam Modeling Fills a Packaging Design Gap

Despite the advent of 3D printing to assist packaging development, there remains a place for old-fashioned model-making even for leading-edge plastic packaging design operations.
For example, RPC Design (Rushden, UK), has just completed construction of a foam modeling studio, which the company says will enable its designers to rapidly make mockups of packaging in order to test and modify them before release.
The team has been successfully making 3D-printed models for some time and operates a standalone 3D printing facility. Until now, however, printing costs and the time involved in creating suitable CAD data can make the process time-consuming and expensive.
Related Posts
Sigmatex Announce Completion of ‘Ships of the Future’ Supply Agreement
A four-year supply agreement between Sigmatex and Özata Shipyard has this month drawn to a successful completion. Ordered by
ACE UK Looks Back at 10 Year Recycling Milestone
From uniting big name packaging manufacturers to setting up standardized collection regimes and opening a reprocessing plant in 2013,
Report Quantifies Emissions From Plastics-to-Fuel Technologies
A new report prepared for the American Chemistry Council that examined emissions from a family of technologies known as pyrolysis has
German Company Develops Hybrid Process for 3D Printing With Carbon Fibers
Stuttgart, Germany–based engineering company Cikoni has developed an additive manufacturing technology dubbed AdditiveCARBON
Bio-Based Composites on a Larger Scale
Researchers from Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany have developed a range of bio-based fiber-plastic-compounds that could
Copps Industries Announces Development of Epoxy Resins for the Composites Industry
Copps Industries of Mequon WI has teamed with CompositeTechs of Amesbury MA to promote development of a new series of high performance
Polymer Bonds With 2D Material Under Pressure to Store Energy
Scientists at Penn State have shown experimentally that a new, lightweight composite material for energy storage in flexible electronics, electric
Brüggemann Offers Injection Molding Modifier
Heilbronn, Germany-based BrüggemannChemical is now offering plastic compounders and producers a newly developed modifier it says offers
Foam Modeling Fills a Packaging Design Gap
Despite the advent of 3D printing to assist packaging development, there remains a place for old-fashioned model-making even for
Kalle Announces New Prices for Polymer Casings
Since May 2016, the polymer market has experienced continuing and substantial cost pressure, caused in particular by rapidly increasing raw