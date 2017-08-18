Foam Modeling Fills a Packaging Design Gap

Despite the advent of 3D printing to assist packaging development, there remains a place for old-fashioned model-making even for leading-edge plastic packaging design operations.

For example, RPC Design (Rushden, UK), has just completed construction of a foam modeling studio, which the company says will enable its designers to rapidly make mockups of packaging in order to test and modify them before release.

The team has been successfully making 3D-printed models for some time and operates a standalone 3D printing facility. Until now, however, printing costs and the time involved in creating suitable CAD data can make the process time-consuming and expensive.