Could Parachutes Soon be Made Out of Spider Webs? Arachnids Fed Graphene Spin Webs 5X Stronger That can Carry a Human and are as Durable as Bulletproof Kevlar

Parachutes could be made out spiders utilized to spin super-strong and genetically-enhanced webs in the near future, research has shown.

Scientists have confirmed feeding a graphene solution to spiders allows them to spin webbing strong enough to carry a weight of a person, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Graphene is an incredibly strong material made of carbon atoms joined in a hexagonal lattice.

A team of scientists at the University of Trento in Italy conducted a study in which they added graphene and carbon nanotubes to water and fed it to a group of spiders.