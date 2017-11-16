PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Plastic MOF for Printing Inexpensive Sensors and Fuel Cell Batteries

by | Nov 16, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

A marriage between 3D printer plastic and a versatile material for detecting and storing gases could lead to inexpensive sensors and fuel cell batteries, suggests new research from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The versatile material is a metal-organic framework (MOF); these materials are easy to make, cost little, and some are good at picking out a particular gas from the air. Seen on a microscopic level, MOFs look like buildings under construction – think of steel girders with space between them. A particular MOF talent is allowing fluids to flow through their spaces while their girders attract some specific part of the fluid and hold onto it as the rest of the fluid flows past. MOFs are already promising candidates for refining petroleum and other hydrocarbons.

