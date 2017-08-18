Polymer Bonds With 2D Material Under Pressure to Store Energy

Scientists at Penn State have shown experimentally that a new, lightweight composite material for energy storage in flexible electronics, electric vehicles and aerospace applications can store energy at operating temperatures well above current commercial polymers. This composite of a polymer and a two-dimensional (2D) material can be produced with techniques already used by industry.

“This is part of a series of work we have done in our lab on high-temperature dielectrics for use in capacitors,” explained Qing Wang, professor of materials science and engineering at Penn State. “Prior to this work, we had developed a composite of boron nitride nanosheets and dielectric polymers, but realized there were significant problems with scaling that material up economically.”