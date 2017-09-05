Polymethacrylimide Foam Takes Off in Homegrown Chinese Passenger Jet

Evonik Industries is delivering a precisely customized lightweight construction application for Comac’s C919 airliner that reduces its weight by several kilos and saves fuel, thus making the aircraft energy efficient. For the rear section of the fuselage, Evonik’s experts developed a prototype for the large rear pressure bulkhead from Rohacell. This PMI (polymethacrylimide) based composite material is extremely light—an important factor, because in aviation every kilo counts. It also enhances rigidity, makes the fuselage more stable, and so improves safety.