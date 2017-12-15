PolyOne Launches New Hammerhead™ Marine Composites

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — PolyOne has announced it will unveil Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) in Orlando, Fla. this week. With a weight savings of more than 50% versus plywood, these continuous-fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite panels offer boat manufacturers a lighter, more efficient alternative to traditional marine construction materials.
Beyond weight reduction, Hammerhead panels can accelerate installation and labor productivity because they replace the typical wood, hand lay-up and vacuum assisted process with a consolidated, ready-to-install panel. Applications ranging from structural to cosmetic in areas such as bulkheads, decking, and cabinetry can benefit from the increased design flexibility these new panels generate.
The Hammerhead panels represent the latest technology introduced by PolyOne Advanced Composites. Launched in 2016 with the acquisitions of Gordon Composites and Polystrand, the company’s Advanced Composites portfolio offers both thermoplastic and thermoset composite solutions with exceptional strength-to-weight ratios. With high strength, stiffness and dimensional stability, these specialty materials are ideal for the most demanding applications that span multiple end markets, including outdoor sports, aerospace, transportation, security and prosthetics.
