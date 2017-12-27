Printed Metamaterials do the Twist

Using 3D printers, researchers at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany have succeeded in creating a metamaterial from cubic building blocks that rotates in response to compression forces. Usually, this transfer of force can only be achieved with a crankshaft. The sophisticated design of this metamaterial, which is made up of bars and ring structures, and the underlying mathematics are described in a paper in Science.

“If a force is exerted from above onto a material, the latter deforms in various ways: it may be bulged, compressed or bent,” says Martin Wegener, professor of the Institute of Applied Physics and director of the Institute of Nanotechnology at KIT. “According to the valid rules of mechanics, however, it will not rotate.” Together with his colleagues Tobias Frenzel and Muamer Kadic, Wegener has now succeeded in designing a filigree cubic structure that reacts to loading by rotating around its axis.