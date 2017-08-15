Researchers at BYU are the first to 3D-print a viable microfluidic device small enough to be effective at a scale much less than 100 micrometers. Microfluidic devices are tiny chips that can sort out disease biomarkers, cells and other small structures in samples like blood by using microscopic channels incorporated into the devices.
The accomplishment, which is a major breakthrough toward mass-producing the medical diagnostic devices cheaply, is detailed in the latest issue of the academic journal Lab on a Chip. Researchers Greg Nordin, a BYU electrical engineering professor, and Adam Woolley, a BYU chemistry professor, say the key to their innovation was two-fold:
- Building their own 3D printer to print at a much higher resolution
- Using a new, specifically designed, low-cost, custom resin
Related Posts
Teknor Apex to Build Plastics Compounding and R&D Facility in Germany
Plastics compounder Teknor Apex Co. (Pawtucket, RI) has announced that it will build a 15,000-square-meter facility in Rothenburg ob der
Dowty Propellers to Build new UK Headquarters
Dowty Propellers, a manufacturer of aircraft propeller systems for civil and military applications, plans to build a new facility in the Gloucester,
SGL Sells its Performance Products Business Unit to Investment Group
SGL Carbon SE (Wiesbaden, Germany) has agreed to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to private
Professors 3D-Print First Truly Microfluidic “Lab on a Chip” Device
Researchers at BYU are the first to 3D-print a viable microfluidic device small enough to be effective at a scale much less than 100 micrometers.
Web Industries Launches new Center Focused on Thermoplastics
Web Industries’ new Thermoplastic Composite Development and Qualification Center is specifically designed, staffed, and equipped for the
Carbon Fiber Conference Agenda Nears Completion
The 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, Nov. 28-30 in Charleston, SC, US, includes a tour of the Boeing South Carolina plant, a panel on carbon
New Bottle for kombucha Brand Quadruples Company’s Production Rates
A two-thousand-year-old drink originating in China, kombucha has made a comeback. The beverage, produced by fermenting sweet tea with
PolyOne Material Featured in Ballistic Shelters Development
Edwards Design and Fabrication Inc. (Meridianville, AL, US), a specialty fabricator, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research
Pretium Packaging Launches PET Container With Integrated Handle
Pretium Packaging has launched the SureHandle, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) container with an integrated handle.
Styrenic Sheet Composite Material Delivers on Structural and Aesthetic Demands With a Single Material
Ineos Styrolution is showcasing StyLight, a new generation of thermoplastic composite sheets based on a modified styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN)