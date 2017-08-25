Racing Boat Made Using Core Composite Materials

The 2000 Speciale multihulls catamaran has been made using a range of composites from ATL Composites and DIAB, the companies say.

ATL Composites provided the hull construction strip planked with DuraKore material reinforced with carbon fiber rather than standard e-glass with the aim of adding extra stiffness and a reduction in weight. Other structural components have been supplied as a DuFLEX Composite Component Pack, cored with Diab’s ProBalsa. The DuFLEX panels have been laminated with carbon fiber double bias reinforcements for added stiffness.