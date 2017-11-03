Recycling Technologies Awarded for Plaxx Oil

RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics Ltd.), a member-based registered charity based in Woodston, United Kingdom, has announced Recycling Technologies, Swindon, U.K., has been recognized for its Plaxx oil product.

Plaxx is a low-sulphur hydrocarbon feedstock derived from residual scrap plastic using a continuous process that can be based at an operator’s site.

Recycling Technologies was one of 15 winners at the annual 2017 Plastics Industry Awards (PIAs) in London Oct. 27. The company took top honors in the category Best Recycled Plastic Product of the Year.