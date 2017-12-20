Reinforced Plastic and Thermoset Composite Applications Utilizing Grip Metal Technology

Sumitomo Bakelite and GRIP Metal have entered into a strategic joint development agreement to develop innovative, lightweight composite applications.

GRIP Metal is derived from the PACE award winning NRS technology which enables metal surface modification resulting in mechanical bonding between friction material and steel backing plates in brake pads.

In addition to automotive products, Sumitomo Bakelite and GRIP Metal will explore markets such as aerospace and building infrastructure where cost effective thermoset composite solutions can add value. The combination of GRIP Metal & thermoset composite provides durable mechanical robustness beyond a purely composite solution.