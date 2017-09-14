Ricoh Modernizes Manufacturing Facility and Boosts Productivity by Replacing Metal Tools With Stratasys 3D Printed Customized, Lightweight Tools

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology solutions, today announced that Ricoh Japan is replacing traditional metal tooling with customized, lightweight 3D printed jigs and fixtures for its Production Technology Center assembly line – improving manufacturing efficiency while minimizing manual tooling errors. The assembly line, located in the northeast branch of Ricoh Industries in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, is dedicated to manufacturing large-format printers.

By producing the tools in durable ABS thermoplastic on its Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, Ricoh is able to customize each tool precisely according to the part geometry while reducing the tool’s weight. This has enabled Ricoh to accelerate the manufacturing process in which an operator typically handles more than 200 parts each day.

Ricoh develops and manufactures high quality office equipment such as copiers, fax machines and projectors. The competitive nature of the electronics industry led the company to look for new ways to accelerate product launches while maintaining or lowering its production costs.