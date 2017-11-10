PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Sabic Launches Filament for AM

by | Nov 10, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

Sabic has developed a fused deposition modeling filament for 3D printing. The new product is suitable for aerospace, consumer and automotive applications and forms part of the company’s range of additive manufacturing (AM) materials, which includes six filaments designed for use with Stratasys Fortus printers, and a range of reinforced compounds for large format AM, both of which were introduced earlier in 2017.

