São Paulo Hosts Event on new Technology for the Production of Automotive Parts

Tokyo, Japan, — The Teijin Group announced today that it will participate in China Composites Expo 2017, Asia’s largest composites exhibition, in Shanghai from September 6 to 8. Some 500 exhibitors will take part in the annual show.

Teijin continues to leverage its core strengths in the development and manufacture of high strength lightweight materials and composites, and aims to become recognized as an enterprise that helps to solve social issues. The comprehensive presence of the Teijin Group at CCE 2017 will help expand its presence in China and underscore its commitment to delivering advanced solutions that meet the growing needs of the Chinese market.