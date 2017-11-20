Scott and Fyfe Launch Their Alphashield Product Range

In the spirit of continuous improvement, the range of Alphashield CIPP products has been expanded and refined into four new product groups:

Alphaduct

Alphaduct is Scott & Fyfe’s seamless glass textile liner designed and developed for the fast assistance of pipe rehabilitation systems. The unique 100% glass tubular knitted structure can come with either a TPU or PVC outer foil. This material can perform diameter changes as well as lining through multiple 90° bends without any folds or wrinkles. Alphaduct also has the ability to cure in both high temperatures and ambient temperatures.