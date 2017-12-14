Search for ‘Spin Current’ Materials Heats Up

Electronic devices such as computers generate heat that mostly goes to waste. Physicists at Bielefeld University in Germany have found a way to utilize this energy, by using it to generate magnetic signals known as ‘spin currents’. In future, these signals could replace some of the electrical current in electronic components.

Now, in a new study, the physicists tested which materials could generate spin currents most effectively from heat. The research was carried out in cooperation with colleagues from the University of Greifswald, Gießen University and the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research in Dresden, all in Germany. The researchers report their findings in a paper in Nature Communications.

The Bielefeld physicists, who are members of the ‘Thin Films & Physics of Nanostructures’ research group headed by Günter Reiss, are working on the basic principles for making data processing more effective and energy-efficient in the young field of ‘spin caloritronics’. Their new study determines the strength of the spin current for various combinations of thin films.