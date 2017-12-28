Sensitive Graphene Tweezers can ‘Feel’ Nanoscale Objects

Researchers from the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering have found yet another remarkable use for the wonder material graphene, as tiny electronic ‘tweezers’ that can grab biomolecules floating in water with incredible efficiency. This capability could lead to a revolutionary handheld disease diagnostic system that can be run on a smart phone.
Graphene, a material made of a single layer of carbon atoms, was discovered more than a decade ago and has enthralled researchers with its range of amazing properties that have found uses in many new applications. from microelectronics to solar cells.
