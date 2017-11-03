This year’s event will cover the joining and manufacturing progress of existing and future technologies for dissimilar material body structures. The increasing use of lightweight materials and multi-material structures has the need of smart joining technologies, and in my opinion adhesive bonding for composites structures is one of the best solution to assemble different components. As for multi-material structures, adhesive bonding is allowing us to couple different materials accommodating and avoiding problems brought by the combination of different properties; for example the difference in thermal expansion or galvanic corrosion. The only unknown is how to easily take them apart for serviceability, reparability and recyclability: that’s the main focus of my project.
