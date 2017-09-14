Solvay to Launch PEKK Resin Production to Support the Aerospace Market With Thermoplastic Composite Materials

Brussels, September 12, 2017 — Solvay will begin producing high-performance polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) polymers in the United States early next year, to support its composite materials business in meeting growing aerospace demand.

“Solvay further affirms its unique position in lightweighting materials by joining the forces of its high performance specialty polymers and composite materials to produce its own PEKK resin,” said Roger Kearns, member of Solvay’s Executive Committee. “This new capacity will address fast-growing demand for thermoplastic composites and 3D printing components in aerospace and in other markets.”