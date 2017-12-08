Spintronics Breakthrough Could Lead to Low-Energy Electronics

Two-dimensional materials could bring about the next generation of ultra-low-power transistors, according to a new study that uses composite materials developed from monolayers of graphene and a semiconducting layered material. An international team of researchers has shown a way of producing the transistors based on such a composite material, the first to theoretically propose spin polarisation in non-magnetic 2D materials.

As reported in the journal Physical Review Letters [Offidani et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. (2017) DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.196801], scientists from the University of York and Roma Tre University have identified a conductor that allows them to achieve a delicate electrical control over an electron’s spin by combining 2D graphene with the transition metal dichalcogenide (TMDC), where the application of small voltages across the graphene layer induces a net polarization of conduction spins.