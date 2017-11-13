Technique Probes Atom-Thin Materials for Hydrogen Production

Scientists from Rice University and Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a new fast-screening approach that quickly assesses how atom-thin catalyst materials produce hydrogen, in a study that could accelerate the development of 2D catalyst materials. Using a probe-bearing microchip, they explored apertures made by an electron beam to measure the catalytic activity of the molybdenum disulphide, a breakthrough that could help in applications that depend on electrocatalysis to extract hydrogen from water and the development of 2D materials for fuel cells.
