Trex Names The Kroger Co. Polyethylene Supply Vendor of the Year

WINCHESTER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trex Company is one of the largest plastic film recyclers in the United States – but the decking company can’t do it alone. With the support of local community and retailer recycling programs, Trex is able to keep more than 400 million pounds of plastic and wood scrap out of landfills each year. For its efforts in collecting plastic film for recycling and longstanding commitment to Trex, The Kroger Co. has been named Trex Company’s 2016 Polyethylene Supply Vendor of the Year.

“From our wood-alternative outdoor products to our green manufacturing process, the value of recycling is evident in everything we do as a company,” said Dave Heglas, Senior Director, Material Management, for Trex. “This commitment expands to our ongoing partnerships with forward-thinking organizations like Kroger, whose efforts have saved millions of pounds of plastic waste from ending up in landfills.”