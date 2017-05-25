A Universal Print Head Which can be Equipped With Three Interchangeable Melt Cores

Thermwood Corporation has unveiled a new design for the print head on its Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) systems.

This new “universal” design print head can be equipped with any of three interchangeable “melt cores”. The print head is large by industry standards, being over 10 feet long and weighing one and a half tons, but despite the size and weight it moves at speeds up to five feet per second. The print head is designed so that the “Melt Core”, which consists of a feed housing, extruder and polymer melt pump, can be changed should higher or lower print rates be required.

The print head is a critical element in Thermwood’s additive manufacturing process which functions differently than other FDM thermoplastic 3D printers. Most thermoplastic additive manufacturing systems print with a relatively small print bead onto a heated table in a heated environment. The heated environment is needed to keep newly printed layers from getting too cool to properly fuse with subsequent layers.