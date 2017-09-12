Voxeljet Unveils New 3D Printing Technology: High Speed Sintering Process for the Production of End-Use Parts

FRIEDBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced the release of its first 3D printing system based on its new High Speed Sintering (HSS) process, scheduled for November 2017 at formnext trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s material sets so far have focused on tooling and pattern making applications, but with HSS voxeljet will be entering the thermoplastics market with the ability to directly manufacture end-use products.

Sample HSS parts.

Usable for all kinds of plastic applications

In addition to voxeljet’s present solutions portfolio, the new HSS process enables printing of parts with properties and qualities similar to Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Fusion or injection molding. Versatile and fully functional prototypes such as brackets, housings and other functional parts for end use can be produced. In combination with the excellent surface quality, sharp and clear edges, as well as true-to-detail resolution, HSS parts can be directly used for functional applications in automotive, industrial equipment, and even consumer goods.